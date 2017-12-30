Former Wimbledon finalist Agnieszka Radwanska had a less than ideal arrival into Auckland on Friday afternoon, taking almost 90 minutes to get through the airport.

Radwanska, who is returning to the ASB Classic for the first time since she won the title in 2013, had the misfortune to land at the same time as several other flights from Asia and the Middle East, which caused a significant backlog for baggage handling and customs processing.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived around the same time and were rushed through customs in a dedicated lane, but there was no special treatment for the former women's world No 2, who queued with all the other passengers.

The Champions Trophy winners take on the Black Caps in five ODI and three T20 matches, starting next week.

But 28-year-old Radwanska, who has banked more than US$27 million ($38 million) in earnings across her career, was philosophical about her airport experience.

"Not really," she said when asked if her delayed arrival was an annoyance, on top of the marathon journey from Europe.

"The lines are just so big, and you are waiting for the luggage for 40 minutes, so it takes a while. [But] I was just resting. Of course, it is a really long trip ... over 30 hours, so you always have to prepare for that at the beginning of the year."

Radwanska's world ranking has slipped to 28th after her 2017 season was dogged by injuries, illness and poor form. She reached the final in Sydney but only made one other semifinal (New Haven) and had poor runs at the grand slams by her standards, aside from Wimbledon where she reached the fourth round before losing to Svetlana Kuznetsova.

That meant her worst end of season ranking since 2006, as she has been a fixture in the top echelon over the last decade.

But Radwanska, after a productive offseason split between her native Poland and Dubai, hopes to start the road back to the top 10 — and beyond — in Auckland.

"It's great to be back here — it's been a couple of years," said Radwanska.

"Of course I have great memories and I'm very happy to be here."

Radwanska is known for her deft touches and angles, and Stanley St crowds saw here at her magical, mystical best in 2013.

She didn't drop a set on course to the title and dispatched Yanina Wickmayer with relative ease in the final.

"Of course the trophy — you always remember that," said Radwanska, when asked what she recalled of that week.

"[There were] a couple of really good matches on the way.

"[And] good conditions. I heard with the conditions here it's up and down but hopefully this year it is going to be fine."

Radwanska nominated Dane Caroline Wozniacki as her main rival but is wary of a strong field.

"She is playing really good tennis right now so for sure it will be a good challenge at the moment," said Radwanska.

"It's always a really strong draw so from the first round you need to be focused and we'll see how it goes. It has been a really last good couple of weeks," added Radwanska.

"I've been healthy, which is the most important thing. I hope I can see the same things I've been doing on the practice courts on the match courts as well."