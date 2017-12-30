Will the All Blacks be dethroned as the top team in the world of men's rugby in 2018? English rugby pundit Will Greenwood thinks so.

Writing for the Telegraph, Greenwood predicted the Eddie Jones-coached side would capitalise on a "golden opportunity" to lay down their marker ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

England have a full few months ahead of them with the Six Nations kicking off in February, before a three-test series against South Africa and finally the long awaited clash against the New Zealand outfit.

"When they meet for the first time in four years it will be a showdown for the top spot," Greenwood writes. "What a chance for England, less than a year out from the Japan World Cup, to down the men in black as Martin Johnson's crew did in 2002."

The All Blacks ended the 2017 season as the top team in the world, with England just over three points behind them in second place.

The sides were set to meet at Twickenham on November 10 in 2018, with a lot on the line as the World Cup approaches.

"If England can win at home, it will be a huge help. If the All Blacks win again, it will only add to their myth and standing. England need to set sail for the Far East knowing they can beat everyone."

However, Greenwood suggested England might suffer fomr a hangover of sorts after the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour, wich could disrupt their quest for the top ranking in 2018.

"It has already caused issues for Saracens' players and they have made up the backbone of the England team during this period of improvement.

"I am worried there is a slip-up waiting to happen, and that it will open up the door for Ireland to win the Championship. They also have their Lions back. Why are they not suffering in the same way, and what can be done?"