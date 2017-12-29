All the action from the opening Twenty20 between the Black Caps and West Indies from Saxton Oval in Nelson.

Expect bats to go off like the cannons in Tchaikovsky's 1812 Overture on Friday at Nelson's Saxton Oval.

The West Indies and New Zealand meet in the first of three T20s as the series morphs into the shortest format.

Strike rate will trump average as the sides look to maximise their 120 balls and keep the scoreboard operators alert, preferably in denominations of four and six.

If New Zealand create a batting symphony, the onus will go on a relatively inexperienced middle order of Glenn Phillips, Tom Bruce and Anaru Kitchen.

The trio have 10 T20 international caps between them, with 33-year-old Kitchen in line to debut.

The Otago all-rounder has predominantly been picked for his batting. His form suggests selectors Mike Hesson and Gavin Larsen have identified something in his performances which can't be teased out through statistics alone.

Kitchen has 18 runs from three innings at a run a ball in this season's domestic T20 competition, following on from 171 runs at an average of 17.10 and strike rate of 127 in 2016-17.

However, a career strike rate of 123 from 81 T20 innings suggests consistent acceleration is a trait rather than a fad.

In the current Ford Trophy one-day competition, Kitchen has 100 runs from three innings at a strike rate of 102; last season he scored 291 runs at an average 48.50 and a strike rate of 122. That included 143 not out off 85 balls at No.3 to chase 289 for victory in 34.1 overs against Northern Districts at Dunedin.