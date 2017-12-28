Only three current All Blacks are considered among the ten best players in the world based on their performances in 2017.

According to leading rugby website rugbypass.com, no New Zealander (or any player from a Tier One nation, for that matter) deserved the No 1 spot on their Top 30 Players of 2017 list - ranking players' performances this season on the domestic and international stage.

Three All Black veterans - Dane Coles, Ben Smith and Brodie Retallick - weren't considered due to "injuries", the site said.

Eight current All Blacks made the cut, with the highest-ranked player at No 3 and only two other Kiwis in the top 10.

Former All Blacks utility back Charles Piutau, who is set to become the best-paid player in the world when he moves from Ulster to Bristol next season, is also on the list.

Divisive Blues and All Black midfielder Sonny Bill Williams missed out.

The list includes three Wallabies, two Springboks, six English players, and 11 members of Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad that drew the three-test series in New Zealand in July.

Surprisingly, England first-five Owen Farrell is considered to have had a better season than All Blacks No 10 (and World Player of the Year) Beauden Barrett.

The biggest shock, however, is Fijian Leone Nakarawa taking the top gong.

No other player in the world can do what the 29-year-old second-rower can, the website claims.

"The fact Nakarawa plays for a Tier 2 nation undoubtedly works against him in terms of the World Rugby awards – and quality of opposition is a valid concern in that regard – but as a rugby player, he has no equal.

"He lit up countless games in 2017 with his ability to keep phases alive with offloads and allow his teammates to target disjointed defences, not to mention his formidable lineout work, powerful carrying and committed defence."

The full list, according to rugbypass.com is:

30. Ardie Savea (Hurricanes, All Blacks)

29. Sean McMahon (Rebels, Suntory Sungoliath, Australia)

28. Siya Kolisi (Stormers, South Africa)

27. Elliot Daly (Wasps, England, British and Irish Lions)

26. Ngani Laumape (Hurricanes, All Blacks)

25. Agustín Creevy ( Jaguares, Argentina)

24. Billy Vunipola (Saracens, England)

23. Nemani Nadolo (Montpellier, Fiji)

22. Stuart Hogg (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland, British and Irish Lions)

21. Kieran Read (Crusaders, All Blacks)

20. Taulupe Faleatu (Bath, Wales, British and Irish Lions)

19. Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs, All Blacks)

18. Jonathan Sexton (Leinster, Ireland, British and Irish Lions)

17. Kurtley Beale (Wasps, Australia)

16. Mako Vunipola (Saracens, England, British and Irish Lions)

15. Israel Folau (Waratahs, Australia)

14. Peter O'Mahony (Munster, Ireland, British and Irish Lions)

13. Jonathan Davies (Scarlets, Wales, British and Irish Lions)

12. Sam Cane (Chiefs, All Blacks)

11. Malcolm Marx (Lions, South Africa)

10. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England, British, Irish Lions)

9. Huw Jones (Stormers, Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)

8. Damian McKenzie (Chiefs, All Blacks)

7. Charles Piutau (Ulster)

6. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster, Ireland, British and Irish Lions)

5. Maro Itoje (Saracens, England, British and Irish Lions)

4. Rieko Ioane (Blues, All Blacks)

3. Beauden Barrett (Hurricanes, All Blacks)

2. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England, British and Irish Lions)

1. Leone Nakarawa (Racing 92, Fiji)