Richie McCaw has tried his hand in the commentary position, teaming up with World Rugby to recount the 2015 Rugby World Cup final.

In a one hour and 45 minute video posted on the World Rugby facebook page, McCaw watches the All Blacks beat Australia at Twickenham, and shares thoughts and insights as to what was going through his mind throughout the match.

Read more:

Ex-All Black struck down with mystery illness

I should be dead: Rugby dream on hold after horror injury

Among the numerous highlights, McCaw touched on one of the more infamous moments of his career during the video - his three-way handshake in 2011 with then Prime Minister John Key and then-Internation Rugby Board chairman Bernard Lapasset.

Advertisement

"So I was thinking about making sure I don't balls that up again."

The All Blacks beat Australia 34-17 and McCaw became the first captain in Rugby World Cup history to win the Webb Ellis Trophy twice.

It was the final act of his 148-test 15-year All Blacks career.