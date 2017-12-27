By Eduan Roos

Former All Black and Otago loose forward Adam Thomson has regained mobility and is expected to make a full recovery from the illness that has kept him hospitalised for more than a week.

The 35-year-old was admitted to a Japanese hospital last Tuesday after experiencing "excruciating" pain that left him unable to walk and initially had doctors baffled.

Thomson's partner, reality TV star Jessie Gurunathan, rushed the 29-test All Black to the Tsukuba Memorial hospital in Tokyo, later describing the past week as "one hell of an ordeal" and "the biggest fright".

Christmas this year so far has been mostly spent in hospital with the BFG giving me the biggest fright in the 6 years we've been doing life together. A few nights ago I had to rush him to A&E in the middle of the night & it's been one hell of an ordeal. But day three and things are finally looking up 👌🏽 There is still no official diagnosis(they suspect it's been a severe infection thats caused serious internal inflamation & excruciating pain) but I'm just so grateful to see him slowly start getting back to his old self (when he starts taking the piss, winding me up and being a menace it's a good sign!) & getting that famous Thomo sense of humour back. Fingers crossed tomorrow he can actually sit up and maybe even walk 🤞I'd love to have him home for Christmas day so that's the goal we are working towards atm 😊💓 What was meant to be a holiday visit for my bro @ra_guru to spend Christmas with us has turned into THE biggest godsend right now. When Adam and I are so far from home and our family & friends at a time like this it's been especially hard so having our favourite third wheel here has been amazing. @ra_guru I'm sorry it's not quite been the holiday you were expecting but thank you for making us smile and bringing some much needed laughter back into our lives. I'm definitely counting my blessings right now and am so thankful for the people that matter the most in my life. Thank you to everyone who has sent us well wishes and reached out, it's not gone unnoticed ❤️

A post shared by Jessie Gurunathan (@jessie_guru) on

According to Thomson's representative Brooke Howard-Smith, the flanker has been diagnosed with lumbar discitis — an infection in the intervertebral disc space.

Howard-Smith told the Herald Thomson was still in hospital but is "comfortable", receiving antibiotics and pain relief medication and is not in any danger.

He experienced "serious lumbar pain and temporary leg/foot numbness" before being admitted to hospital but has since regained his mobility, Howard-Smith said.

On Tuesday, Thomson said from his hospital bed he was expecting a long road to recovery, while Gurunathan on Friday posted on Instagram they were hoping that he'd be able to walk again soon.

According to Howard-Smith "full recovery is expected" and the former Highlanders, Reds and Rebels stalwart could return to training within a month.

Thomson recently signed with the Japanese top league club NEC Green Rockets, after previously playing for Canon Eagles.

It was touch and go for awhile there and we almost had to amputate but to the credit of this crack Japanese medical team they were able to save the moustache. 😇 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ But in all seriousness it's been a tough week full of unexpected challenges. It's going to be a long road to get back on my feet but I'm up for it. I'm overwhelmed by all the love and support from friends and family all over the planet, words can't express what it means, I didn't expect such a big response. I'm humbled and my thanks and love go back to you all! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Here's a little Xmas cheer from my hospital bed in Tokyo, give all your loved ones an extra big hug this year, don't take anything for granted! Merry Christmas x 🎄🤶🙏❤️

A post shared by Adam Thomson (@adamjohnthomson) on

He also represented New Zealand at secondary schools, under-19, under-21 and Sevens.

"Adam is incredibly humbled and grateful for all the support he has received from around the world," Howard-Smith told the Herald.

"The response has been incredible. Of course, especially his partner Jessie and family who have been pillars of rock through this difficult time."