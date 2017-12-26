New Zealand trounced the West Indies by 66 runs in the final one-day international to keep alive their unbeaten record across eight matches in the format at Hagley Oval.

The hosts took the series 3-0 and left the tourists looking despondent and disoriented at the chasm between the sides' respective skill levels.

The hosts posted 131 for four which was inflated to a chase for 166 via the Duckworth-Lewis Method. There were so many stops and potential starts with yo-yo pitch covers that it seemed Stephen Hawking might be required to do some equations on his whiteboard to establish a target.

As it happened: Black Caps beat West Indies

Advertisement

The West Indies were out of the contest within 3.5 of the 23 available overs when their top order crumbled to nine for five.

Trent Boult, three wickets for 18 runs, and Matt Henry, two for 18, were in no mood for mercy. Mitchell Santner followed their lead, chipping out three for 15 as the West Indies stumbled to 99 for nine.

The match needed an injection of such bowling energy after apathy lurched into the reckoning with the threat of rain. Eventually the visitors undercut their previous lowest ODI one-day score of 121 against New Zealand, set on Saturday.

A result seemed some way off when play was suspended due to rain at 12.27pm with New Zealand 83 for three after 19 overs. The ground staff did their utmost to prepare for a resumption, but showers punctuated the afternoon.

The task of resurrecting the innings was left to Ross Taylor and Tom Latham after New Zealand's top three fell foul of imaginary width, slumping to 26 for three in the sixth over.

The pair posted a fourth-wicket partnership of 73. Man-of-the-match Taylor made an unbeaten 47 off 54 balls. Once he had gauged the characteristics of the same pitch used in the previous match, he continued the form which had plundered the West Indies all series.

Stand-in skipper Latham contributed 37 from 42.

George Worker had been first to go, chopping on as he attempted to pull a short and wide Sheldon Cottrell delivery from outside off stump.

The left-armer embarked upon a march and salute which could have seen him report for duty down the road at Burnham military camp.

That brought Metallica's Enter Sandman onto the public address system. Cue Neil Broom. However, after returns of six on Saturday and two today, he might be the one sleeping "with one eye open" when the selectors next call.

Broom flung the bat at a Cottrell delivery outside off stump. Chris Gayle, making his return after disappearing from public view during the first contest in Whangarei, never flinched as the edge whizzed his way at first slip. His hands could have trapped a feral opossum.

Gayle's resurrection had breathed life into the dead rubber. He stroked a few throwdowns into temporary nets during the build-up, but his hands were put to best use in the cordon.

Three deliveries later, Munro snicked his way out for 21 off 19 balls, this time courtesy of bounce generated by Jason Holder.

More drama followed.

Captain Latham's arrival coincided with an lbw shout first ball. Holder was convinced he had been robbed by the "not out" call in favour of his opposing skipper. He opted for the decision review system which showed the ball clearing the bails. Holder's 2.01m height probably cost him.

The first of three Twenty20s begins in Nelson on Friday.