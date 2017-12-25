Follow live updates as the Black Caps take on the West Indies in the third and final ODI from Christchurch.

It is a while since New Zealand will have started an ODI against a major nation with such short odds on a victory as they will today

They face a sloppy and lacklustre West Indies at Hagley Oval, though the visitors have been boosted by the return of Chris Gayle. New Zealand have won the toss and will bat first.

New Zealand are 2-0 up in the series, thus securing the overall win going into the last match of the rubber; the West Indies haven't won a game on tour; the tourists' record this year in the 50-over form has been seriously poor; and New Zealand's confidence and form is good.

Advertisement

The West Indies have won just three, and lost 15 of their 21 ODIs this year.

Their batting, in particular, looks short of requirements, having been unable to reach 250 in admittedly testing conditions in game one in Whangarei; and being skittled by left armer Trent Boult and speedster Lockie Ferguson for just 121 in good batting conditions in Christchurch on Saturday.

New Zealand's batting, by contrast, was a collectively impressive performance in posting 325 for six on Saturday.

From openers George Worker and Colin Munro, through to No 7 Todd Astle, New Zealand's batsmen did a quality job against bowling which wasn't consistently demanding enough.

Among the West Indian bowlers, left armer Sheldon Cottrell had plenty of bustle about him on Saturday and took three wickets; captain Jason Holder has taken four wickets so far and did well last time out; and offspinner Ashley Nurse is a tidy operator. But fast bowler Shannon Gabriel looks spent; his 20 overs in the first two games have produced none for 132.

The batting has talent but little discipline. One of those elements is good but you need both to be really effective.