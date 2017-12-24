Wales are reportedly lining up a slew of Kiwi candidates to become their next head coach.

Dave Rennie, Chris Boyd and Wayne Pivac are all understood to be on the shortlist for the Welsh Rugby Union to replace fellow Kiwi Warren Gatland, who will stand down after the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

Rennie and Boyd have both had recent Super Rugby success, with Rennie winning two titles with the Chiefs, while Boyd won two years ago with the Hurricanes. Pivac, meanwhile, has had strong results with Scarlets.

Rennie is reported to be the favourite, and WRU chairman Gareth Davies says that all the candidates are interested in the role.

"We have met a dozen guys over the last 12 months, having fireside chats to find out what they are like as people as well as the rugby element, and have got to the position where three tick the boxes," said Davies.

"They are aware they will be going to the next stage and they will all be available should they be offered the job.

"The chief criterion for me is someone who is successful and has won something. He will have to work closely with our four regions and all three have bought into that: if any of them had said they saw themselves only as the head coach of the national side they would not have made the shortlist."

Gatland's successor could be decided early next year - more than a year before they will take over after the 2019 World Cup.