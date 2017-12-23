Jonny Bairstow has distanced himself from Jimmy Anderson's dig at Australia's supposed lack of pace depth.

Anderson recently argued the Ashes hosts have "got problems" beyond their incumbent pace trio, saying "they've not got much other than these three that are bowling at the minute".

Jackson Bird, who insists he wasn't bothered by the barb, is set to play the Boxing Day Test in the absence of injured spearhead Mitchell Starc.

Bairstow, having been among England's best players during lopsided losses at the Gabba, Adelaide Oval and WACA, wasn't keen to niggle the reserve paceman.

"You can't say someone is a weak link in an international team. You don't get to play international cricket if you haven't got skills," Bairstow said.

"It's not like you're picking someone out of second grade to come in, strength and depth is naturally going to be there."

Bird refused to return fire when asked about Anderson's jibe, making it clear he doesn't need any extra motivation to play a Boxing Day Test against England.

"I don't read too much into what the opposition say about us. I think our frontline bowlers have shown what they can do, they've got 20 wickets every game," Bird said.

Bird added that Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were a product of a fiercely-competitive Sheffield Shield competition that churns out stars and keeps incumbent Test players on their toes.

"Those guys are at the level they are now because we've got guys pushing them and keeping them honest in terms of their spot in their side," Bird said.

"Every good team needs to have competition from people outside the squad and I feel Australia have got that at the moment."

Bird used the word frustrating four times in his press conference ahead of the Boxing Day Test, describing a year in which he has been a constant in the squad but failed to play a single game.

"But I'm completely realistic in where I sit behind the fast bowlers ahead of me: Josh, Mitch, Patto (James Pattinson) and Cummo," he said.

"They're all world-class fast bowlers, I'm under no illusions where I sit.

"I'm not complaining, I'm in a better spot than some blokes are."