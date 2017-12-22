All the action as the Black Caps took on the West Indies in the second ODI from Christchurch.

New Zealand kicked off their ODI series against the West Indies with a five-wicket victory at Cobham Oval in Whangarei.

The convincing win maintains a strong performance by the Black Caps since the start of the tour, which began with them winning both tests against the tourists in comfortable fashion.

The second one-day international at Hagley Oval will be a special one for Cantabrian Tom Latham.

With skipper Kane Williamson rested for the final two ODIs, Latham will be captaining the Black Caps and will hope to lead the side to a series victory at his home ground in Christchurch.

Meanwhile, it is still unclear what part Chris Gayle will play on the rest of the West Indies tour of New Zealand.

The champion lefthand opener was not sighted in New Zealand's innings of the opening ODI at Whangarei on Wednesday.

After the match, the West Indies coach Stuart Law and media manager Philip Spooner went schtum on what exactly was ailing Gayle other than saying he felt unwell.

''He's recovering and he's been monitored over the last few days,'' captain Jason Holder said.

''I'm still not able to give a strong position on where he's at but he is better than the last game.''

Gayle will be crucial to the West Indies' chances of avoiding a series loss but Holder remained tight-lipped over his star batsman's situation.

''To be honest we're not quite sure. We're hopeful he can play but there are still some doubts.''

Squads

New Zealand: (from) Tom Latham (c), George Worker, Colin Munro, Neil Broom, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Doug Bracewell, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

West Indies: (from) Jason Holder (c), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Kyle Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Mohammed, Chadwick Walton, Rovman Powell, Nikita Miller, Ronsford Beaton, Kesrick Williamson, Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel.