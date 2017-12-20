A sports broadcaster has hailed Newstalk ZB's move towards a lifestyle programme on the weekend as "the end of an institution".

Newstalk ZB today announced changes to its weekend 2018 line-up to cover a broader range of lifestyle and sport content for listeners across its Saturday and Sunday afternoon 12-6 shows.

It will see sports broadcaster, Tony Veitch, sign off from the Veitch on Sport show, which has run in the noon-6pm slot since early 2012.

Sportswriter and radio show host Phil Gifford said the new show was a massive change in the media landscape, as was Veitch's move to build his show from his own digital platform.

"I can remember listening to it in the 1970s when Barry Holland used to do it. I'm interested to see what the new format will be. This is basically the end of an institution.

"It's what I always say about these things having been in media a scary long time. I don't think it's better or worse, it's just different.

"Things that seemed revolutionary for very old people like colour TV and FM radio are now yesterday's things. The world in the media especially changes so rapidly."

Gifford attributed Veitch's success to his ability to build contacts. He believed Veitch would use his Facebook page, which has 213,000 followers.

"He's broken more sports stories in recent years than another journo, whether that's in print, radio or TV. And that's really what his legacy will be purely as a broadcaster.

"Whatever people might think, or not think, about his personal life, as a broadcaster he has consistently broken major stories again and again and again."