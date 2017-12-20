The young woman who accused NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne of rape, claims to be in possession of bombshell evidence which she says could be used for testing.

The woman, known only as "Ms V", says she took Jarryd Hayne's "undergarment" as proof of the alleged assault for police to test in the future.

Explosive court documents viewed by news.com.au allege that in December 2015, the woman woke up in bloodied sheets and "was in shock and wanted to leave".

"She quickly decided that if she reported to the police she would need some kind of proof and took [Hayne's] undergarment in case there was need for testing," the court documents allege.

Hayne is accused of nonconsensual intercourse with the plaintiff in a civil suit filed in California's Santa Clara County.

A statement released by Hayne's lawyers addressed the accusation, and said Hayne has not been served with any proceedings or formal complaint relating to the incident.

"Mr Hayne previously addressed a complaint made to the District Attorney's office in the County of Santa Clara, California in 2016 and the District Attorney did not proceed any further with the matter due to insufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations. Mr Hayne provided all reasonable assistance to the District Attorney with that investigation.

"Mr Hayne unequivocally and vehemently denies the allegations which are the subject of the civil complaint. Mr Hayne will not be making any further comment in relation to this matter."

The star's long-time manager Wayne Beavis told The Daily Telegraph he was unaware of the claims on Wednesday (NZT).

The NRL is not moving to stand Hayne down following the accusations he raped the woman during his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers.

An NRL spokesman has told NRL.com the league is unlikely to ban Hayne but will review the accusations against the Parramatta star as part of its own investigation.

"We note that the police in the United States did not proceed with any criminal proceedings but we will review the information available and continue to monitor the civil case," the spokesman said.

Parramatta chairman Max Donnelly released a statement on Wednesday afternoon declaring the club was unaware of the accusations against Hayne before reports surfaced on Wednesday morning.

The Mercury News earlier reported the suit was reviewed and rejected for insufficient evidence in October 2016.

"The suit claims the victim was a virgin at the time and was afraid to come forward for several months, and eventually sought medical treatment for continued vaginal pain," The Mercury reported.

"According to the suit, the victim reported the rape to the police in May of 2016.

"Prosecutors, according to the lawsuit, concluded there was not enough evidence to prove the crime of rape beyond a reasonable doubt. The lawsuit includes claims of sexual battery, gender violence, infliction of emotional distress and negligence."

The plaintiff's attorneys, who claim their client was a virgin at the time of the alleged assault and that she was unable to consent to sexual intercourse, have revealed shocking detail about the allegations.

Attorney John Clune said Hayne "brought our client back to his home, approached her in the dark, turned her around as to not face him and told her 'no kissing'.

"He then had nonconsensual sexual intercourse with her, causing her significant physical pain," he added.

According to the filed complaint, the plaintiff woke the following morning "naked, covered in a single sheet on a bed with a large pool of blood next to her".

The suit includes claims of sexual battery, gender violence, infliction of emotional distress and negligence and detailed the plaintiff was heavily intoxicated at the time of the alleged assault.

It stated the plaintiff and a group of friends had been watching the 49ers and went to a California bar after the match.

One of her group had been messaging a friend of Hayne's, and his group arrived at the bar later in the evening.

Hayne is alleged to have taken the plaintiff back to his home in San Jose, "despite having minimal interaction" during the night.

According to the attorneys, the plaintiff passed out due to her level of intoxication on the way and the only thing she remembered of the ride was the light shining in her eyes when she got out of the vehicle.

The suit against Jarryd Hayne includes claims of sexual battery, gender violence. Photo / Getty

Hayne rocked the NRL in October 2014, by announcing he was leaving the competition after nine seasons with the Parramatta Eels to pursue an NFL career.

He signed with the 49ers in March 2015 and became the biggest story in Australian sport after breakout performances in the preseason later that year.

After playing the first six games of the NFL season as a punt returner and running back, Hayne was waived by the 49ers and spent the bulk of December 2015, as a member of the team's practice squad.

He was promoted back to the 53-man roster on December 26 and played the final two games of the season.

Hayne announced his retirement from the NFL in May 2016, as he sought to join the Fiji Rugby Sevens team for the Rio Olympics.

After that attempt was unsuccessful he returned to Australia, spending last season with the Gold Coast Titans.

He endured a tumultuous stay on the Glitter Strip, clashing with coach Neil Henry, who was later sacked, before rejoining Parramatta for the 2018 season.

Hayne also starred at the Rugby League World Cup last month, leading Fiji to the semi-finals.

Hayne became a father in late 2016 after having a daughter, Bel, with then-partner Amellia Bonnici.

Bonnici resides on the NSW mid-north coastal town of Forster with Bel and her family.