WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore seems to be in the biggest fight of his career - but it's taking place outside of the ring.

Amore, who's real name is Eric Arndt, is at war with the Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles over the signature on his driver's licence, which currently looks like a penis.

The WWE star said he had been receiving numerous phone calls from the organisation requesting him to change his signature because it looks too suggestive.

In a video posted on Instagram, Amore said he had no intention to change his signature.

"There ain't no way the state of Delaware is gonna tell me how to sign my own license...it looks like an 'E.A' to me," he said.