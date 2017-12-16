Steven Adams has set another career-high in the NBA, but this time it's a record he had little control over.

Having set his career-high for points in a game earlier this month, Adams today played the most minutes in his NBA career, in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 119-117 triple overtime victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Kiwi centre was on court for 51 minutes in the marathon encounter, and was involved in the thick of things as the clash proved to be one of the best games so far this NBA season.

Adams mustered only five points – his lowest output since November 6, but grabbed 11 rebounds, seven of them offensive as the Thunder and 76ers traded blows.

He was in direct competition with Philadelphia's star centre Joel Embiid, with the oft-injured big man also playing his career-high in minutes as the two battled inside.

In his 49 minutes, Embiid racked up 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists, getting the better of the match-up with Adams.

Adams fouled out in the final overtime period, and Embiid took the opportunity to poke some fun at the 24-year-old.

Embiid, who has quickly built a reputation as one of the most entertaining players in the NBA, waved goodbye toward the crowd when Adams fouled out.

That irked Thunder star Russell Westbrook, who trolled Embiid right back after the Thunder eventually prevailed, giving Embiid a smile and a wave, and telling him to "go home".

Westbrook got the last laugh, capping off a ludicrous 27 point, 18 rebound and 15 assist triple-double with the final assist of the game, as the Thunder picked up a much-needed victory to move to 14-14 on the season.

Embiid brushed off Westbrook's wave and took a shot at the Thunder guard's stats.

"They did a lot of things. But, I mean, the dude shot 10 for 33. I wish I would had shot 33 times. I guess we would have had a better chance of actually winning the game," Embiid said "But he told me to go home. This is my home. I ain't going nowhere."

The Thunder can get back above .500 when they visit the New York Knicks tomorrow afternoon.