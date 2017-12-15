Nathan Lyon has reportedly found new love after splitting from his long-term partner more than one year ago.

The Aussie Ashes star's new relationship has reportedly left former partner and mother to his two children Mel Waring "devastated".

The Daily Mail reports Lyon has found new love with Perth-based beauty Emma McCarthy.

The pair has been spotted kissing inside a car ahead of the Third Ashes Test in Perth.

Lyon and Waring were pictured at official Cricket Australia events last summer and helped promote the MCG Boxing Day Test last year alongside their daughters Harper and Milla.

However, the Mail claims a friend of the new couple has said Lyon is "very much in love" with McCarthy after moving on from his relationship with Waring.

Waring had travelled alongside Lyon for the 2015 Ashes series in England as well as the First Ashes Test in Brisbane last month.

Waring has publicly posted messages of support for Lyon this year and has never posted on social media about their split.

However, the mother of two on Thursday said she is being "f***ed around" by their committment to keep their separation quiet for the sake of their children.

We have two small children who I have to put first and unfortunately at the end of the day I'm the one who's being f***ed around here," Waring told the Daily Mail.



When asked about pictures of Lyon kissing McCarthy inside a car, she responded: "I think seeing his car sitting in the driveway and his washing sitting here, that probably gives you enough of an idea."

The site also claims McCarthy is a former flame of Lyon's Ashes teammate, recalled allrounder Mitchell Marsh.

McCarthy is listed as a sales executive on a Perth-based real estate agency website.

Her profile on the Caporn Young Estate Agents site claims she has been an employee for more than six years and in 2014 was honoured with the "Grand Master of Sales award in 2014".

The Mail reported a source close to Lyon as saying Australia's greatest ever off-spinner's relationship with McCarthy is a loving, committed relationship.

"Mel is aware of it, but she is struggling to come to terms with it. Mel and Nathan were in a long-term relationship but they were never married," the source reportedly said.

Waring, on social media at least, has remained supportive of her former partner.

Nathan Lyon with his ex-partner and two children. Photo / Getty

She even travelled to Brisbane for last month's Ashes series opener at the Gabba to give Harper and Milla an opportunity to watch their dad in action.

Waring on Wednesday even reposted an image with Lyon and their two children from last year which shows the family smiling together.

Lyon will return to the WACA on Friday for the second day of the Third Test with England 4/305 at stumps on day one.

Perhaps as a sign of the strain on his personal life, the in-form spinner — who has become a cult hero of Australian cricket with his nickname "GOAT" — went wicketless on the first day in Perth where he finished with 0/61 from his 19 overs.