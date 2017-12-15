A look at some of our favourite sport images taken from high up in 2017.

Image 1 of 17: Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the 53rd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2017. Photo / Robert Pudyanto. Image 2 of 17: Gary Rohan marks the ball against Dylan Roberton during the AFL match between the St Kilda Saints and the Sydney Swans at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Photo / Michael Dodge. Image 3 of 17: Usain Bolt looks to the skies before settling into his blocks before the Men's 100 metre final at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in London, England. Photo / David Ramos. Image 4 of 17: Lewis Hamilto in action during practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Photo / Clive Mason. Image 5 of 17: Russell Westbrook of the Oklahoma City Thunder scores against the LA Clippers at Staples Center Los Angeles, California. Photo / Harry How. Image 6 of 17: Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League Final against Ajax at Friends Arena in Stockholm, Sweden. Photo / Mike Hewitt. Image 7 of 17: A general view as runners pass the stewards box at Lingfield racecourse. Photo / Alan Crowhurst. Image 8 of 17: Red Bull Racing's Daniel Ricciardo makes a pit stop for new tyres during the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit. Photo / Mark Thompson. Image 9 of 17: Isaiah Whitehead of the Brooklyn Nets rebounds against Justin Holiday of the New York Knicks during their game at the Barclays Center in New York City. Photo / Al Bello. Image 10 of 17: Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a save as his teammates and Washington Capitals players battle for the puck during their Stanley Cup play-offs clash. Photo / Patrick Smith. Image 11 of 17: Rafael Nadal celebrates victory following the French Open men's singles final against Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo / Julian Finney. Image 12 of 17: Petra Kvitova leaps to volley the ball during her first round match against Johanna Larsson at Wimbledon in London. Photo / David Ramos. Image 13 of 17: Chijindu Ujah wins the Men's 100m during the Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadium in London, England. Photo / Richard Heathcote. Image 14 of 17: A general view as skiers compete in the Men's Cross Country Mass Start during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships in Lahti, Finland. Photo / Matthias Hangst. Image 15 of 17: An aeriel view of the IRONMAN World Championships in Kailua Kona, Hawaii. Photo / Sean M. Haffey. Image 16 of 17: The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators to win the 2017 Stanley Cup in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo / Patrick Smith. Image 17 of 17: Heather Watson serves to Andrea Petkovic during their women's singles match at the Hopman Cup in Perth, Australia. Photo / Paul Kane. Image 1 of 17: Cyclists compete during Stage 1 of the 53rd Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey 2017. Photo / Robert Pudyanto.

Photos:

1)

Usain Bolt of Jamaica looks to the skies before settling into his blocks before the Men's 100 metres final during day two of the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 at The London Stadium on August 5, 2017

Advertisement

2) Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain driving the (44) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team Mercedes F1 WO8 on track during practice for the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit on November 24, 2017 in Abu Dhabi.

3) Russell Westbrook #0 of the Oklahoma City Thunder dunks after a steal against the LA Clippers at Staples Center on January 16, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

4) Henrikh Mkhitaryan of Manchester United scores his sides second goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Ajax and Manchester United.

5) Bryce Menzies and his US co-driver Peter Mortensen compete during the Stage 9 of the Silk Way 2017 between Urumqi and Hami, China.

6) A general view as runners pass the stewards box at Lingfield racecourse on November 2, 2017 in Lingfield, United Kingdom.

7) Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Red Bull Racing Red Bull-TAG Heuer RB13 TAG Heuer makes a pit stop for new tyres during the Malaysia Formula One Grand Prix at Sepang Circuit on October 1, 2017 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

8) Isaiah Whitehead #15 of the Brooklyn Nets rebounds against Justin Holiday #8 of the New York Knicks during their game at the Barclays Center on February 1, 2017 in New York City.

9) Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury #29 of the Pittsburgh Penguins makes a save as Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington Capitals players battle for the puck in the first period in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round

10) Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates victory following the mens singles final against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland on day fifteen of the 2017 French Open at Roland Garros on June 11, 2017 in Paris, France.

11) Petra Kvitova of The Czech Republic leaps to volley the ball during the Ladies Singles first round match on day one of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

12) Women sunbath as Ferrari's German driver Sebastian Vettel steers his car during the second practice session at the Monaco street circuit on May 25, 2017 in Monaco, three days ahead of the Monaco Formula 1 Grand Prix.

13) Chijindu Ujah of Great Britain (Lane 4) wins the Mens 100m during the Muller Anniversary Games at London Stadium on July 9, 2017 in London, England.

14) A general view as skiers compete in the Men's Cross Country Mass Start during the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships on March 5, 2017 in Lahti, Finland.

15) An aeriel view of the IRONMAN World Championship on October 14, 2017 in Kailua Kona, Hawaii.

16) The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate their, 2-0, win over the Nashville Predators to win the 2017 Stanley Cup in Game Six of the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bridgestone Arena on June 11, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee.

17) Heather Watson of Great Britain serves to Andrea Petkovic of Germany in the women's singles match during day six of the 2017 Hopman Cup at Perth Arena on January 6, 2017 in Perth, Australia.