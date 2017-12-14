It was New Zealand Rugby's night of nights as the best players around the country attended the NZR Awards.
The Black Ferns dominated the night. A fifth World Cup crown received global recognition with World Rugby's team of the year gong for the first time, and that success was backed up with a sweep at the awards.
The Black Ferns took out the team, coach and try of the year gongs, with Glenn Moore edging out rookie Crusaders mentor Scott Robertson, and Portia Woodman's stunning solo effort in the World Cup semifinal victory over USA rightly recognised.
Sam Whitelock did the double to take home the Super Rugby and overall Kelvin R Tremain Memorial player of the year awards, beating out star wing Rieko Ioane, the All Blacks' equal top points scorer in the Rugby Championship, and Black Ferns loose forward and sevens skipper Sarah Goss.
2017 Rugby Awards winners
Fan's Try of the Year:
Portia Woodman (Black Ferns)
NZRPA Kirk Award: DJ Forbes
Charles Monro Rugby Volunteer of the Year: Sid Tatana (Wairarapa Bush)
New Zealand Rugby Referee of the Year: Ben O'Keeffe (Wellington)
New Zealand Rugby Age Grade Player of the Year: Asafo Aumua (Wellington)
Heartland Championship Player of the Year: Scott Cameron (Horowhenua Kapiti)
Richard Crawshaw Memorial All Blacks Sevens Player of the Year: DJ Forbes (Counties Manukau)
Black Ferns Sevens Player of the Year: Ruby Tui (Canterbury)
Duane Monkley Medal: Jack Goodhue (Northland)
Fiao'o Fa'amausili Medal: Hazel Tubic (Counties Manukau)
Super Rugby Player of the Year: Sam Whitelock (Crusaders)
Tom French Memorial Māori Player of the Year: Rieko Ioane (Ngāpuhi / Te Whānau ā Apanui)
Salver for an Outstanding Contribution to New Zealand Rugby: Wayne Smith
Coach of the Year: Glenn Moore (Black Ferns)
New Zealand Rugby Women's Player of the Year: Sarah Goss (Manawatu)
Kelvin R Tremain Memorial Player of the Year: Sam Whitelock
Team of the Year: Black Ferns