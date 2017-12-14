Welcome to the Southern Ocean.

The Volvo Ocean Race entrants have been pelted by big waves as they work their way through the third leg of the race from Cape Town to Melbourne.

Winds of up to 50 knots have seen the boats surf down mountainous waves with boat speeds reaching an incredible 38 knots.

A video posted on the Volvo Ocean Race website shows MAPFRE crew member Rob Greenhalgh being hammered by the large waves.

Dongfeng Race Team continue to lead the fleet from their position furthest south, just seven miles above the Antarctic Ice Exclusion Zone (AIEZ) set by race control.

MAPFRE continued the chase in second 10 miles north, with Vestas 11th Hour Racing filing in around 50 miles behind them.

"Conditions are full on," Vestas 11th Hour Racing helmsman Mark Towill said as the crew reported seeing gusts of 53 knots of wind overnight.

"We've had 30 to 40 knots for 24 hours now – we're rocketing downwind. It's full on Southern Ocean conditions but good fun. We knew what we were coming down here to find, and we've definitely found it."