Black Caps all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme has returned to Zimbabwe following the sudden passing of his father yesterday.

De Grandhomme will be replaced in the ODI squad to face West Indies by Doug Bracewell.

Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said the team's thoughts were with de Grandhomme.

Read more: Cricket: Black Caps set to play fewer tests in proposed schedule
Sports stars who failed to fire in New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"This is obviously extremely sad news for Colin and his family and we're all thinking of them at the moment," said Larsen.

"Right now the most important thing is that Colin is with his family."

There is currently no timeline for when de Grandhomme will rejoin the squad.

The 31-year-old averaged 61.66 in the recent two-Test series against the Windies, bludgeoning his way to his maiden Test century in Wellington.

He slapped 11 fours and three sixes in his 74-ball innings to help set New Zealand up for an innings and 67-run win.

He also picked up 4-113 off 44 overs across the two tests.

Related articles:

SPORT | Cricket

Bad news for fans of test cricket

14 Dec, 2017 9:13am
Quick Read
SPORT | Cricket

Ashes bombshell: ICC investigating massive fixing claim

14 Dec, 2017 11:58am
4 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

10 quick conclusions from West Indies series

14 Dec, 2017 5:00am
4 minutes to read
SPORT | Cricket

Live updates: Australia v England, day one

14 Dec, 2017 3:20pm
3 minutes to read

The first ODI against the West Indies is in Whangarei on Wednesday.