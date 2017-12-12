Tennis star Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia flexed her fists in cute new photos posted on Instagram.
While the 3-month-old Alexis is still quite a ways from showcasing her sport-star genes, she's already demonstrated natural form.
The former world number one posted the pictures of Alexis, who adorably held her fists up to the camera in a surprisingly professional-looking boxing pose.
Williams captioned the post "Dad and I hit the gym hard today."
Little Alexis came close to stealing the show at her parents New Orleans wedding in November as she arrived in her grandmother's arms wearing a sweet white dress.
Read more:
Serena Williams creates Instagram account for newborn daughter
Matt Brown: Why tennis great Serena Williams could return to Auckland
Tennis: Serena Williams tipped to win Australian Open after entry confirmed
Williams recently made headlines after she confirmed entry to the Australian Open in January.
New Zealand fans have been optimistic about luring the 23-time Grand Slam champion to Auckland, allowing her to use the ASB Classic as a warm up event.
However, there has been no update from Williams.