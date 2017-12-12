Tennis star Serena Williams' daughter Alexis Olympia flexed her fists in cute new photos posted on Instagram.

While the 3-month-old Alexis is still quite a ways from showcasing her sport-star genes, she's already demonstrated natural form.

Wait till I see you S A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Dec 2, 2017 at 7:42am PST

The former world number one posted the pictures of Alexis, who adorably held her fists up to the camera in a surprisingly professional-looking boxing pose.

Williams captioned the post "Dad and I hit the gym hard today."

Dad & I hit the gym hard today. A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Dec 11, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

Little Alexis came close to stealing the show at her parents New Orleans wedding in November as she arrived in her grandmother's arms wearing a sweet white dress.

Williams recently made headlines after she confirmed entry to the Australian Open in January.

New Zealand fans have been optimistic about luring the 23-time Grand Slam champion to Auckland, allowing her to use the ASB Classic as a warm up event.

However, there has been no update from Williams.