Peru's national football federation have been handed about NZ$18,000 in fines by Fifa after their fans shone lasers at the All Whites and delayed handing over their team sheet during their recent World Cup qualifiers.

Fifa fined the Peru national federation 5000 Swiss Francs (NZ$7270) for shining the lasers, which were visible on the faces of Kiwi players during the second-leg match.

The fine also covered a pitch invasion by media at fulltime as Peru's players celebrated qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1982.

Peru have also been ordered to pay 7500 Swiss Francs (NZ$10,900) for the delay in handing over their team sheet delaying kickoff in the first leg in Wellington.

The charges were just two of 11 handed out to Peru over the course of the World Cup qualification period - five of those charges being for homophobic chants from their supporters.

In total, Fifa handed out 132,500 Swiss Francs (NZ$192,661).

They will also be without captain Paulo Guerrero for the World Cup after he was banned for one year because of a positive test for cocaine.

The suspension covers "all types of matches" and was backdated to start on November 3.

Peru will play France, Denmark and Australia in Group C at next year's World Cup.

Peru's charges from the World Cup Qualification period:

- October 13, 2015, vs Chile. Homophobic chants by supporters. 20,000 Swiss Francs, reprimand and warning.

- November 13, 2015, vs Parauguay. Delayed kick off (either 1st half/2nd half or both) and three supporters entered field of play following match. Warning.

- November 17, 2015, vs Brazil. Delayed kick off (either 1st half/2nd half or both). 5000 Swiss Francs and warning.

- March 24, 2016, vs Venuzuela. Homophobic chants by supporters. 15,000 Swiss Francs and warning.

- September 6, 2016, vs Ecuador. Homophobic chants by supporters. 30,000 Swiss Francs and warning.

- November 15, 2016, vs Brazil. Improper conduct among spectators (pitch invasion). Warning.

- August 31, 2017, vs Bolivia. Pitch invasion by media. Warning.

- September 5, 2017 vs Ecuador. Improper conduct among its own group of spectators spectators (Homophobic chants). 25,000 Swiss Francs and warning.

- October 10, 2017 vs Colombia. Improper conduct among spectators (homophobic chants). 25,000 Swiss Francs and warning.

- November 11, 2017 vs New Zealand. Late hand over of team sheets, delayed Kick-off (either 1st half/2nd half or both). 7500 Swiss Francs and warning.

- November 15, 2017 vs New Zealand. Pitch invasion by media and improper conduct among spectators (lasers). 5000 Swiss Francs and warning.