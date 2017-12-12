The New York Yankees have pulled off one of the biggest trades in recent baseball history yesterday by acquiring slugger Giancarlo Stanton from the Miami Marlins.

Stanton, 28, finished 2017 as the National League MVP after leading the Majors in home runs (59), RBIs (132) and slugging percentage (. 631).

The deal is the largest by total dollar value in the history of team sports.

Stanton signed a 13-year contract worth a total of NZ$470 million in 2016 - with 11 years and NZ$447 million left to be paid. The Marlins will actually pay the Yankees NZ$43m if he doesn't opt out of the remainder of his contract in 2020.

Advertisement

By comparison, the deal which brought footballer Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona in August was worth NZ$390 million over five years.

Stanton's pay over the next 11 years:

Per year:

NZ$42.6m

Per game

NZ$250,841

Per hour

NZ$83,613

Per minute

NZ$1,393

Per at-bat *

NZ$69,109

Per hit *

NZ$257,192

Per home run*

NZ$923,553

* based on career averages to date