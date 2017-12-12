Michael Buffer, the smooth-talking veteran ring announcer with countless world title fights behind him, doesn't often get things wrong, but he did today at the weigh-in of Jeff Horn's world welterweight title defence against Gary Corcoran.

American Buffer was under the impression Corcoran, who goes by the nickname "Hellraiser", was called Gary Gallagher, and it was only when saying his wrong surname for the second time that he was corrected. "Corcoran, pardon me," Buffer, who has trademarked his signature "Let's get ready to rumble" phrase, said.

A titter of laughter went around the packed press conference at the Brisbane Convention Centre, the venue for tomorrow night's fight, before 73-year-old Buffer went on, seemingly unflustered as always. Spare a thought, though, for the 27-year-old Corcoran, who was set for his time in the spotlight only for Buffer to fluff his lines. The good news for him is that presumably they will be corrected before the fight.

Both Horn and Corcoran made weight, the Australian WBO world champ tipping the scales at 66.52kg, his British opponent weighing in at 66.47kg.

Jeff Horn beat Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title in July. Photo / Photosport

Later, Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton wore a comedy clown's nose and a protection over his ears consisting of ear muffs and gloves in retaliation to Corcoran's threat to bite Horn should he lead with his head in the fight. "If there's any biting going on we think we've got that covered," Rushton said.

"They've been doing a fair bit of whinging – our cricketers have been putting up with that for years – and complaining about headbutts, but rest assured we're going to give them a fair go, we don't need any favours. We think it's a little bit of back-peddling, a little bit of an excuse, and really they should realise by now there is no back door in a boxing ring.

"Gary has been playing up for many years," Rushton, now holding a cane, said of Horn's previous profession as a school teacher, "and tomorrow the teachers are going to strike back.

"Jeff Horn is ready to deliver a caning tomorrow night against Gary Corcoran."

