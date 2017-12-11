Former Canterbury Bulldogs NRL chief executive Raelene Castle is reportedly set to take over as Rugby Australia's new boss and make another piece of sports administration history.

A number of media outlets ran reports late on Monday evening and early Tuesday morning that Castle would be appointed to succeed incumbent CEO Bill Pulver.

When he announced in August that Perth's Western Force was being cut from Super Rugby, Pulver said he would stand down once a replacement was found.

His contract is due to expire next February and it is not yet clear if he will see out his tenure Rugby Australia has yet to confirm the reports, though that may happen later on Tuesday.

If confirmed, Castle would become the first female boss of any of the national governing bodies of the four major football codes in Australia.