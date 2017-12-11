The Oklahoma City Thunder's Kiwi centre Steven Adams isn't known for his shooting range. In fact, he's never attempted an in-game three-point shot in his 333-game NBA career.

However, he showed at the team's training before their overtime win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday (NZ time) that he's got the range.

As cool as you like, the 24-year-old strolled up to the halfway line and lobbed the ball through the twine with one hand before giving showing off some dance moves to his teammates.

In his fourth NBA season, Adams has continued to show improvement and has played possibly the best basketball of his NBA career over the past month.

Advertisement

Read more: Where does every NBA team rank?

Read more: Adams comes up big again for OKC

In five games in December alone, the big Kiwi averages just under 20 points and 10 rebounds, shooting at 70 per cent from the floor across 34 minutes per game.

Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) controls the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12). Photo / AP.

While Adams has been having a solid individual season, the same can't be said for the Thunder who, after adding superstar forwards Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, have limped to a 12-13 record.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams (12) as he shoots during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game. photo / AP.

Their next chance to try get back to a .500 record will come on Tuesday (NZ time) when they host the Charlotte Hornets.