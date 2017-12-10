International ice hockey playing brothers Lachlan and Mitchell Frear have been banned for two years after buying prohibited steroid clenbuterol.

They are the first cases heard following the revelation in the Weekend Herald that more than 100 athletes registered with national sporting organisations had been caught illegally purchasing steroids from the website clebuterol.co.nz.

The website's owner Joshua Francis Townshend was jailed for two years after a Medsafe investigation.

More than 80 of the athletes are expected to face either the New Zealand Sports Tribunal or Rugby Judiciary.

Mitchell Frear, who has been to three world championships with the national ice hockey team, was found to have purchased a 10ml bottle of clenbuterol spray in October 2014. Younger brother Lachlan, who has been part of the national under-20 squad, was found to have made two purchases of the same product, in November 2014 and January 2015.

Following Drug Free Sport New Zealand's investigation of the clenbuterol.co.nz's client base, anti-doping rules violation proceedings are started against the brothers in September this year.

Both responded in writing admitting the purchase of clenbuterol but denying use.

In submissions to the tribunal, the brothers contended they had bought the product only as a means of shedding weight. Neither had any intentional of cheating to gain an advantage in sport.

The Frears claimed they were unaware the purchase was illegal, which is why they used their own names and addresses when purchasing.

The tribunal was critical of DFSNZ's delay in initiating proceedings and therefore backdated the two-year ban to January 1, 2017.

The Herald revealed that more than 100 athletes are being investigated over links to the website, in what amounts to an unprecedented sweep. More than 80 are expected to face tribunals, with a range of sanctions possible.

Sport NZ chief executive and former Wada director-general David Howman both described it as a "masive wake-up call" for New Zealand sport.

It is understood more than 40 per cent of the cases involve rugby players, including some schoolboy players, raising concerns about the professionalisation of the sport at that level.