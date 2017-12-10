The All Blacks Sevens side have won their first title in 21 months after defeating Argentina 38-14 in the Cape Town Sevens today.

New Zealand last won a title at the Vancouver event in 2016 and now lead the sevens series after a second placing in the opening event in Dubai last week.

Joseva Ravouvou scored a double for New zealand while Vilimoni Koroi, Tim Mikkelson, Regan Ware and Sione Molia all crossed over in an emphatic performance.

New Zealand shocked world series champions and hosts South Africa 19-12 in the Cup semifinals after edging England 17-12 in the quarters.

Despite a worrying pool play hiccup against the United States, New Zealand advanced to quarters yesterday.

They bounced back to trounce Spain 50-0 in their second match, running in eight tries, including braces to Tim Mikkelson and Sam Dickson, then went on to beat Australia 35-12.

A loss to Australia would have resulted in the Kiwis missing out on the top eight for the first time 20 years, but a dominant first half meant that was never really likely.

Vilimoni Koroi's opening try was supplemented by a double from Dylan Collier for a 21-0 half-time lead, although Australia hit back early in the second spell through Simon Kennewell and Lewis Holland.

However, closing tries to Koroi and Sione Molia sealed the match comfortably for New Zealand.

New Zealand coach Clark Laidlaw said it had been pleasing to see his team recover after their opening loss.

"We were pretty poor against the USA but we're really happy about the way we bounced back," he said.

"You can't win the tournament on day one but you can definitely lose it."

The All Blacks Sevens made an encouraging start to the 10-leg circuit last week in Dubai, beaten 24-12 by South Africa in the final.