He's known for his magic with the ball and his flamingo-styled batting stance.

Some know him as Black Caps opening bowler Trent Boult, but others will remember him for his fielding highlights reel.

Gone are the days of fast-bowlers refusing to put their body on the line.

Today Trent Boult produced yet another classic catch, diving across the pitch to take a one-handed caught-and-bowled to dismiss West Indian Shimron Hetmyer.

It's not the first time Boult has made headlines for his fielding. So we've taken a look at the great man's top five classic catches for New Zealand.

5. Boult stunner v Kieron Pollard - 2014



In an ODI between New Zealand and the West Indies, power hitter Kieron Pollard was looking likely to clear the ropes over cow corner. That was until Trent Boult showed great awareness of the boundary rope.

Back-pedalling, Boult took the catch above his head before tossing the ball in the air as he went over the boundary. As the ball was close to hitting the ground, Boult lept from over the boundary and back into play, taking a one-handed catch any fielder would be proud of.

4. Boult caught & bowled v Mitchell Marsh - 2016

Trent Boult produces a ripper caught and bowled to dismiss Mitch Marsh. Photo / Getty

It was just Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's second ball in the innings before he succumbed to a Boult special.

Wanting bat on ball early, Marsh went too hard at a good length delivery, hitting the ball towards mid-on. Rocketing along in the air, bowler Trent Boult jumped and flung his right hand out in the air hoping for it to somehow stick.

It did, and Boult couldn't quite believe it. Marsh trudged off the field as New Zealand fans went wild. Thanks, Boulty!

3. Boult ripper v Sangakkara - 2015



It was always going to take something special to dismiss Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara as he plundered a double century.

Trent Boult provided it with an acrobatic leap to catch an aerial Sangakkara cut shot.

Leaping in the air, Boult went with two hands to his left above his head, but the power of the ball broke one hand free. However, he managed to hold on to it with his left hand, adding to his list of sensational catches which is forever growing.

2. Boult's Basin Reserve screamer v Ajinkya Rahane - 2016



Ajinkya Rahane may have racked up a tasty 118 for India, but Trent Boult stole the show to dismiss the crafty batsman back in 2014.

Rahane went to blast one over mid-off, skewing the ball into the outfield over a wide deep point. Boult makes a ton of ground from the boundary to get there, overcoming a last-minute wobble to stick out a paw and grab on with his weak hand.

Lovely Trenty you beauty!

1. Boult makes EPSN's top 10 moments of the week v Denish Ramdin - 2013



It's difficult to catch the eye of America's ESPN staff. With classic catches coming from American Football and Baseball, it's rare cricket gets a look in.

But of course, out man Trent Boult broke into ESPN's top 10 moments of the week, coming in at number 4.

West Indies keeper Denish Ramdin looked to despatch Corey Anderson over the point boundary for four. But it was Trent Boult who left off the ground, diving to his left to take a fully stretched one-handed catch above his head.

It lit up the winning effort on the last day and is a superb take when you consider the split second reaction time. Nice hang time, too!