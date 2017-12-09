A high-profile Australian rules player has copped it from fans for his appearance in a "cringe" family photo shoot.

Star Fremantle recruit Nathan Wilson has copped plenty of flack from AFL fans online over a newspaper photo shoot, said news.com.au.

The 24-year-old former Giants defender made a bold decision to celebrate the upcoming birth of his first child with partner Stevie May Capurso by featuring in a series of photos that show his girlfriend in some rather racy threads.

Wilson is also shown in the pictures without a shirt on.

The beautiful couple are expecting their first child next month, with Wilson telling The West Australian earlier this week that Capurso is 3-months pregnant.

The couple are planning to call their first born son Jayce.

"It's come along quickly," Wilson said after they posed for a picture shoot.

"The photos look great, but it's so surreal. I remember a couple of the older boys at the Giants got a few done and I was like, 'Gee, I can't wait for myself to be in that position at some stage'.

"Hopefully he arrives safely and is ready to kick a footy around."

Unfortunately, the unique selection of ensembles for the photo shoot have attracted criticism from fans online, who have labelled the series of photos "cringe central".

It's certainly got people talking.

Bold choice for page 3 of The West Australian today... pic.twitter.com/KoRZABMcbg — Peter Ford (@mrpford) December 7, 2017

Page 3 of today's West Australian. A bit of Western Sydney has obviously rubbed off on new Docker, Nathan Wilson. Fantasy football? pic.twitter.com/Oh3pbzIHIT — Paul Montgomery (@m0nty) December 9, 2017

Readers on The West Australian's Facebook page were less understanding.

"One of the most unnecessary page 3 pics ever," one reader commented.

"Why would you make us see that?! It's a horrible pic (what is she wearing? Undies?) I have no idea who he is but if I did, I'd still wonder why the p3 was assigned to this?!!!"

Another reader wrote: "How weird was that page 3 pic. Cringe central".

Wilson grew up in Mandurah and even played for Peel Thunder before being picked up by GWS as an underage selection before making his AFL debut in 2012.

He was earlier this week handed his first Freo jumper with the No. 14 on the back.

He was presented his jumper by Freo life member Antoni Grover.

"When I got drafted, I was a natural forward and I went into the backline so, hopefully, Antoni can give me some good tips for the next couple years," Wilson told the Dockers' website.

"I grew up going for Freo and he was one of the stars, so I'm grateful to get the number 14."