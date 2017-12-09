All the action from the second day of the second test between the Black Caps and West Indies in Hamilton.

A day of changing fortunes finished pretty well balanced at Seddon Park, with New Zealand and the West Indies both sensing a key two hours coming up tomorrow morning.

New Zealand batsmen were guilty of frittering away wickets but finished the day in decent shape courtesy, primarily of Colin de Grandhomme.

They will start the second day at 286 for seven. It could have been significantly worse; then again it might have been better too.

Advertisement

The powerful allrounder followed his 71-ball ton at the Basin Reserve with another fine demonstration of clean hitting in getting to 58.

Important runs, too, as New Zealand were listing at 189 for five – having dropped four wickets for 35 in 12.3 overs – when de Grandhomme took guard.

With Mitchell Santner for company they put on 76 to shift the balance New Zealand's way, and they accelerated the scoring rate as the shadows lengthened across the ground.

The ball boomed over the fence four times from de Grandhomme, and Santner joined in with one of his own over the sightscreen from hapless offspinner Roston Chase.

But then there was a late bounce back from big Shannon Gabriel.

He had been ordinary for much of the day, then bowled both Santner and de Grandhomme to give the visitors a handy fillip.

"I think it's evenly balanced," opener Jeet Raval said last night.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson ©, Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult,

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite ©, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sunil Ambris, Roston Chase, Ray Reifer, Shane Dowrich, Miguel Cummins, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel.