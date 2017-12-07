Rising jockey star Jack Kennedy pulled off a gravity-defying recovery before going on to win at Clonmel on Thursday afternoon on Robin Des Mana.

The teenager was left hanging from one side of his mount after the fourth fence but pulled off a barely believable move to get back in the saddle.

Kennedy's Gordon Elliott-trained mount was a 7-2 chance for the Clonmel Racecourse Supporters Club Only 90 Euros Beginners Chase and set out to make all the running in the two-mile contest.

The six-year-old jumped the first three fences safely enough, but pitched on landing after the fourth.

Advertisement

Remarkably, Kennedy kept his composure to keep the partnership intact.

Robin Des Mana had lost his position, but soon found his way back to the front and got the better of a late duel with 50-1 shot Kiera Royale to win by half a length.

Kennedy said: 'I was a little bit embarrassed that I got thrown out of the saddle so I said I'd better try and stay on him!

'I got shot out of the saddle, it was a silly little mistake and I thought I was gone but didn't fancy getting galloped on.

'I was lucky the railing was there as I'd have been gone out of the race and he kept straight and that was a big help.'