Quade Cooper's style is a perfect fit for the Blues - unreliable and flaky.

Those who think the five eighths with Kiwi links could bring some Carlos Spencer-type salvation to the stuttering Super rugby franchise should have a better look at his portfolio.

Given a choice I think I'd still back the 42-year-old Spencer to do the job better than Cooper could.

He has failed to convince Wallabies coach Michael Cheika he has the game to deputise for Bernard Foley and new Reds boss Brad Thorn has given Cooper a similar don't come to training message.

After the Reds shambolic season, no-nonsense Thorn has dumped Cooper and halfback Nick Frisby and chosen raw young replacement talent as he attempts to inject a more ruthless hard-working edge to the squad.

The Blues have lost Otere Black with a serious knee injury but coach Tana Umaga has Stephen Perofeta and Bryn Gatland on the books and ready to jostle for the five eighths role. They have a bright rugby future while that is dimming for Cooper. Injury has troubled his recent seasons while his game management has become more unconventional.

Perofeta has been around the squad for a while and showed his talent against the touring Lions while Gatland has delivered on contract to various teams.

Cooper's style is best suited to some deal in Japan where audiences will like his mix of madcap if his body stays intact. He'll find some club willing to play him a hefty sum with clauses releasing him from any significant tackling workload.

The Blues are building their youthful resources and hoping to find success that way but time is eating away at that concept. They have improved to find a few more wins than defeats but are still in the NZ cellar because the rest of the Kiwi teams have also upgraded their work.

The Blues have gone for a new captain Augustine Pulu and made some amendments to their coaching staff. Rieko Ioane, Matt Duffie, George Moala and Sonny Bill Williams headline a group of exciting backs and there is some experience in the pack but when you compare the forwards they don't appear to match other Kiwi sides.

With Charlie Faumuina and Stephen Luatua gone, the Blues need even more impact from Jerome Kaino, Patrick Tuipulotu and Pauliasi Manu to lead the retort.

They will show the way but will need help while the backline can do very nicely without Cooper.