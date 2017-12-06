Piers Morgan has been brutally trolled by Australia stars David Warner and Steve Smith after the hosts wrapped up victory in the Second Ashes Test.

The journalist — and massive cricket fan — has been very outspoken during the series … and copped a return serve from Australia's captain and vice-captain.

When Aussies sledge you in your DMs... 😡😡😡

Congrats chaps @davidwarner31 @stevesmith49, you’ve definitely had the last laugh.

ps can you both tread on a ball in the warm-up at at Perth? #ashes pic.twitter.com/aGbgYVwW1N — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 6, 2017

Morgan shared a screenshot of a direct message sent to him on Twitter by Australian captain Smith and opening batsman Warner, showing the pair smiling after the win.

"When Aussies sledge you in your DMs …

"Congrats chaps @davidwarner31 @stevesmith49, you've definitely had the last laugh.

"PS can you both tread on a ball in the warm-up at at Perth? #ashes"

Morgan loves to fire barbs via social media and no doubt Warner and Smith's message was engendered by tweets such as these fired out when things were looking rosier for the Joe Root's men:

England need only 195 to win.

* Australia have used up all reviews.

* Australia suddenly can't catch a cold.

* Australians are all going quiet on Twitter.

* Australian captain Steve Smith hasn't laughed for several hours.



It's ON. #Ashes pic.twitter.com/zOitHTw84j — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2017

You're going down, mate.

Your skipper's blown it. https://t.co/3szWpOyTBW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2017

Steve Smith is even worse at reviews than he is at following on. #ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 5, 2017

Kudos to Morgan for showing that while he loves to dish the insults on social media he is also willing to cop some flack when it comes back his way.