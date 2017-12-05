Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard has forged another place in the New Zealand sports history books after claiming a silver medal at the weightlifting world championships.

Hubbard finished runner-up in the snatch category in the women's 90kg-plus division at Anaheim in California, with her best successful lift coming at 124kg.

Last month, Hubbard, formally known as Gavin Hubbard, became the first New Zealand transgender athlete to qualify for the Commonwealth Games.

Since her selection was announced, Hubbard has been subject to criticism such as that from the Australian Weightlifting Federation chief executive Michael Keelan, who said she had an unfair advantage over her competitors.

Keeland claimed Hubbard had a mental advantage over other female weightlifters because she had previously competed as a man and knew she could lift heavier weights.

But the Human Rights Commission New Zealand (HRCNZ) told Stuff.co.nz they backed Hubbard's selection and said those questioning it were wrong.

Taine Polkinghorne, human rights advisor for sexual orientation, sex characteristics and gender identity said there is no valid reason to exclude Hubbard from competitive women's sports.

"Laurel is a woman - not a man masquerading as a woman to gain medals or glory ... Participation in sport and physical activity is a human right," said Polkinghorne.

Polkinghorne said Hubbard was selected on top performance and her background should be no factor.

"She is an incredible athlete, who has met the International Olympic Committee (IOC) regulations related to acceptable testosterone levels that enable her to compete in sporting competitions."