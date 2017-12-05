New Zealand born UFC fighter Mark Hunt has been cleared by doctors to re-enter the Octagon after he revealed he had been suffering medical issues.

Hunt was suspended from fighting after he admitted to suffering slurred speech, sleep deprivation and severe memory loss in a PlayersVoice online interview.

The public confession caught UFC President Dana White's attention who then suspended Hunt for "medical reasons," to which Hunt heavily protested.

Hunt said words from the interview were taken out of context and that the decision was payback for his ongoing lawsuit against the UFC after opponent Brock Lesnar tested positive at UFC 200.

Hunt shared his thoughts through his expletive-ridden Instagram post aimed at White and called the suspension a "joke" in his PlayersVoice follow-up piece.

"This is a joke. An absolutely friggin' joke," Hunt wrote, "Dana White obviously has it in for me and he's looking for anything he can - no matter how small or bulls**t or trivial - as an excuse to push me out of the UFC."

Following the suspension, Hunt sought medical testing to prove he was able to compete but despite the all-clear from Australian brain experts, the UFC demanded he be re-tested by American doctors.

Hunt then flew to Las Vegas and met with specialists from the Lou Ruvo Centre for Brain Health who later ruled him fit to resume his competitive career.

"We've just had a conference call with the doctors in the States, who gave us the good news," Team Hunt manager Zen Ginnen told Nine News.

"The doctor said Mark scored well above average and that he's good to compete. So they'll ring the UFC now and let them know. We're just waiting on the UFC to clear him."

Hunt plans to make his return by competing at the UFC221 in Perth next February.