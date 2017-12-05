Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal and India's Mohammed Shami both vomited on the field as Delhi's notorious smog continued to plague the third Test today.

India's second innings was into its sixth over when Lakmal bent over and threw up before walking off for the ground for the second time in the match.

Shami, who said on Monday that the situation was not as bad as was being reported, was then himself sick in the final session.

"Our people are in discomfort, I think it speaks for itself," said Sri Lanka coach Nic Pothas, who saw several of his players once again don face masks.

"The rest we cannot control. We're professionals, we stopped talking about it, it is not going to make any difference talking about it.

"The bottom line is we got to play a Test match. It's a professional bunch of people in the change room and we're very positive."

India opener Shikhar Dhawan sympathised with the Sri Lankans but felt it was not bad enough to stop play.

"Maybe Sri Lankan players are not used to it, but then so are many of my teammates," said the Delhi player.

"Not all of them are from Delhi. You got to get on with your job, that's my view."

India are closing in on a 2-0 series victory after setting the tourists a massive target of 410 and reducing them to 3-31 at stumps on day four.

Resuming overnight on 356 for nine in their first innings, Sri Lanka were all out for 373 when captain Dinesh Chandimal was caught by Shikhar Dhawan off Ishant Sharma for 164.

Dhawan (67), Virat Kohli (50) and Rohit Sharma (50 not out) all made half- centuries as India then declared their second innings on 264 for for five in the 53rd over.

And when Indian bowlers Shami and Ravindra Jadeja ripped through Sri Lanka's top order it left the tourists facing another tough day to survive and save the series.

- AAP