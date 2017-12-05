By Eduan Roos

One of New Zealand's leading equestrian figures has accepted a life ban from showjumping, while his Olympian daughter agreed to a suspended sanction for alleged misconduct on a tour to Australia this year.

Jeff McVean, a former professional showjumper and celebrated trainer, stepped down as Jumping New Zealand's high performance manager after the tour and last week agreed to what is effectively a life ban from any official role in the sport here in exchange for complaints against him being dropped.

This comes as members of the New Zealand team complained to Equestrian Sports New Zealand (ESNZ) about McVean and daughter Katie Laurie's conduct during the 2017 senior showjumping tour of Australia in April. McVean was the chef d'equipe and coach for the all-female team comprising Laurie, Lily Tootill, Natasha Brooks and Samantha Morrison.

McVean represented Australia at three Olympic Games and held a top-10 world ranking before moving to New Zealand in 1990. He has since established himself one of the leading jumping coaches in the country.

A statement by McVean and Laurie's legal representative, Mark Hammond, said complaints against him were withdrawn during a private mediation last Monday "on the agreement [McVean] will never again hold any role with Jumping NZ or in relation to showjumping with High Performance [Sport] NZ".

During the mediation, Laurie agreed to a suspended sanction which says she will be banned from competing in ESNZ events for three months should she breach any of the body's codes of conduct in the next 12 months.

In the same statement, Laurie "apologised unreservedly" to her teammates, supporters and ESNZ.

"[Laurie] accepts and acknowledges that her conduct during the ... tour of Australia did not reflect the high standards expected of a senior team member.

"Towards the conclusion of the tour she failed to demonstrate individual responsibility by words and actions."

Dana Kirkpatrick, general manager of ESNZ, confirmed to the Herald McVean was asked to step down as Jumping NZ's high performance manager, a position he held since December last year.

ESNZ first became aware of the allegations against the father-daughter pair during the latter part of the tour, with a judicial committee — headed by barrister Felix Geiringer — established to investigate the claims, Kirkpatrick said.

The committee was due to hold its hearing next week but the parties had "resolved matters between them" during the unannounced mediation.

"ESNZ was aware that the parties were considering attending a private mediation. However, ESNZ was unaware that a mediation was to be held last Monday.

"As to the agreement reached, it is likely enforceable between the parties as part of their settlement," Kirkpatrick said.

She insisted although no ban or suspension has been imposed by ESNZ, the organisation "intends to respect the agreement".

Kirkpatrick wouldn't divulge information on the nature of the complaints.

McVean referred the Herald to Hammond, who also declined to comment.

Laurie and husband, Jackson, relocated to Australia earlier this year.

She made history as New Zealand's youngest showjumping equestrian when she rode at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games and was the best performed Kiwi in the World Cup final when finishing sixth equal at the Leipzig event in 2011.

Laurie was inducted into the New Zealand Horse of the Year Show Hall of Fame in 2015 and is described as the "golden girl" of New Zealand showjumping by website nzequestrian.org.nz.