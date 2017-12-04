New Zealand marched to an easy victory in the first test against the West Indies at the Basin Reserve today, completing the job shortly after lunch with a day and a half to spare.

The Windies, having started the day at 214 for two, 172 runs behind New Zealand, were dismissed for 319, 48 minutes after lunch handing the hosts an innings and 67-run victory.

They had lost a further three wickets by the interval but the last five wickets came in a freefall after lunch.

The first two fell in seven balls.

Sunil Ambris edged Colin de Grandhomme to first slip with the opening ball of the session.

Wicketkeeper Shane Dowrich played an indescribably bad shot to give a gentle catch to backward point off Neil Wagner's first ball of the next over.

Kemar Roach went lbw to de Grandhomme. He sought a DRS referral immediately, which suggested he had hit the ball.

Replays, however, showed his bat was nowhere near the ball and it would have struck near the top of the stumps.

Captain Jason Holder skied a catch to mid wicket to give Wagner his best match figures.

After Miguel Cummins suffered a painful blow just above his knee from Trent Boult, he was bowled by the same bowler.

Wagner finished with two for 102 which gave him a match haul of nine for 141, his best test analysis in his 33rd test.

The match is New Zealand's 14th victory against the West Indies, against 13 defeats and 19 draws.

New Zealand bossed the game from the start, after sending the West Indies in on Friday and dismissing them for 134.

Centuries to Colin de Grandhomme, the second fastest by a New Zealander in tests, and debutant wicketkeeper Tom Blundell pushed New Zealand to 520 for nine.

The second test starts at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Saturday.

West Indies captain Jason Holder admitted his team had let themselves down with their first innings batting effort when they were rolled for 134.

''I didn't think we helped ourselves the way we batted.

''We got better as the game went on and I felt we were going well in the second innings. But again there were some soft dismissals which didn't help the cause.

''We've got to find ways to pick ourselves back up now. No excuses.''

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson believed his team had produced a superb effort all round.

Neil Wagner had been outstanding in the first innings while Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls all earned plaudits for their batting.

''And I thought Tom Blundell was outstanding,'' he said of the debutant wicketkeeper who made a century.

''To come in for your first test against a very good attack and absorb some pressure, it was a great experience for Tom, a great 100 and one the team needed.''