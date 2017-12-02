All the action from the Women's Rugby League World Cup final as New Zealand take on defending champions Australia in Brisbane.

Captain Laura Mariu will hang up her boots for the last time after playing in her fifth World Cup final tomorrow, before retiring from international rugby league.

Mariu is hopeful she can bring her 17-year Kiwi Ferns career to a close lifting the Cup one more time.

"To say it will be a special moment is an understatement," said Mariu.

"Our team is ready to get out there and put it all on the field. We have so many people to thank for the masses of support we have received this year and in the lead up to this World Cup – we just hope to make them all proud."

Veteran teammate and the tournament's top try-scorer after pool play, Honey Hireme, will start on the wing with Women's Player of the Tournament, Teuila Fotu-Moala, featuring in the back-row.

Benson says selecting the team to play in the final was no easy task.

"Based on the performance of all 24 players in the squad during this World Cup, selecting this team has been the toughest decision so far," said Benson.

"I'm excited about the team we've put forward and I'm confident it fits the game we need to play against Australia."

A win for the Kiwi Ferns would see them secure their fourth World Cup title since their win at the inaugural Women's World Cup in 2000.

For the first time, the women's final will take place on the same day at the same venue as the men's World Cup decider.