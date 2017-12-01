America's Cup winning helmsman Peter Burling will reportedly be missing from the Sportsman of the Year category at this year's Halberg Awards.

Fairfax is reporting that Team New Zealand does not want him elevated above the team.

Burling helmed Team NZ to victory in Bermuda in June. The Halberg Awards nominees are due to be released this week.

Team New Zealand has been nominated for Team of the Year.

Burling and Blair Tuke won Team of the Year at the 2016 awards, after winning gold at the Rio Olympic Games.

Yachting New Zealand chief executive David Abercrombie told Fairfax the resistance was due to TNZ's belief they are a team, not a collection of individuals in which one person is more important than another.

Abercrombie described the situation as "awkward", saying his organisation felt bound by the wishes of TNZ.

"As much we - from a yachting perspective - would like to see Pete recognised as well ... we respect Team New Zealand's view on that."