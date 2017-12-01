Decision makers agonising over where to site facilities for Team New Zealand's defence of yachting's America's Cup are to have the benefit of graphics from Dunedin firm Animation Research Ltd in selecting their final option.

ARL today released a video, showing what the landscape of Auckland Harbour would look like if the America's Cup village and facilities were built on the western and eastern sides of Wynyard Wharf and land called "site 18''.

"We have the boats at the right sizes, sitting where they would be in 2021, the cranes are there, the people are there: now people know what it is we're discussing'' ARL CEO Ian Taylor said.

Auckland City Council last week voted to support a proposal for a cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharf as its preferred option for where to site America's Cup facilities and infrastructure.

Advertisement

The Government now has to consider site proposals, with a final option expected to put forward for resource consent in January. Whatever option is proposed it will need to begin the consent process shortly if it is to be ready for the regatta, in 2021.

The video was ARL's initiative: the firm created a similar waterfront animation to illustrate a proposed redevelopment of Otago Harbour, and that inspired the creation of the new video.

Mr Taylor said he had followed the debate in Auckland about where to build America's Cup bases, and felt that people were commenting without having seen what was proposed.

"I rang Team New Zealand and said we should do what we did in Dunedin, why don't we build the whole thing and show people what it is that everyone is talking about and debating.''

Auckland City Council last week voted to support a proposal for a cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharf as its preferred option. Image / Animation Research Ltd

ARL have spent five days bringing together a video which shows what the waterfront would look like if the current preferred option was approved.

"This isn't just the venue: this shows the super yacht marinas, it shows the media centre, it shows the America's Cup village, it shows what we know happens at one of these things because we (ARL) have done every one since 1992,'' Mr Taylor said.

"Now at least if you agree or disagree, you know what you are agreeing or disagreeing about, everything in there is correct.

"The boats are in the right place, the media centre is in the right place, the super yachts are in the right place. Everything is where it will be if they tick this box.''

ARL recently created a video for Emirates Team New Zealand which showed off the yachts to be used in the next America's Cup; that video quickly racked up more than 1 million views.

Mr Taylor said his firm made the video because the America's Cup was more than a boat race being staged in Auckland.

"They won a technology race,'' Mr Taylor said.

"This is a chance for all technology companies in New Zealand to step up and take part... there is a whole showcase for New Zealand and we can't afford to lose it.''

Media reports last weekend speculated the America's Cup regatta might be shifted overseas, but Team New Zealand's major sponsor Emirates yesterday played down those suggestions and said it was certain New Zealand would host the event.