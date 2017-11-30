Test cricket is back! The Black Caps have won the toss and decided to bowl first in the opening test against the West Indies.

Wicketkeeper Tom Blundell makes his debut, replacing an injured BJ Watling. Neil Wagner, Matt Henry and Trent Boult will be the pace attack with Tim Southee missing the test due to the birth of his first child.

New Zealand's last test was in Hamilton in March; since then the West Indies have played eight tests while New Zealand's sole focus has been short form cricket.

Kane Williamson wrote it off as ''the nature of international cricket; you play different formats at different times. It is a bit of a challenge but it's nice that everyone got at least one first-class game in after we returned from India.''

The West Indies have won three, drawn one and lost four of those eight tests against Pakistan, England and Zimbabwe.

Jason Holder hopes his team can use that extensive test play to their advantage but ''I wouldn't sit here and say we're in a much better position than New Zealand. They have quality players and they are on home soil".

Indeed there's not been much historically between the teams. Of 45 tests since 1951-52, each team has won 13, with 19 drawn. New Zealand have won four of the last five clashes; the last time the West Indies toured here, New Zealand were convincing 2-0 winners.

But this team looks to have more about it than Darren Sammy's side four years ago.

For a start, they have distinctly promising batting in Shai Hope, Roston Chase and Kraigg Brathwaite, lively fast bowlers led by Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach and buckets of enthusiasm.

New Zealand have opted to retain Matt Henry in place of the unavailable Tim Southee, ahead of the quicker but less experienced Lockie Ferguson.

Henry's figures aren't flash – 22 wickets at 48 in eight tests, but he's reliable, a workhorse and did well in his last test, taking five South African wickets, albeit eight months ago.

It was the conservative choice which had a hint of loyalty to it.

Ferguson took seven wickets against the Windies for New Zealand A last week and is in rousing Plunket Shield form, with 19 wickets at 17 apiece.

This is the first of a meagre four home tests this season. New Zealand will want to make the most of it; the West Indies are buoyant after a short break in Australia after visiting Zimbabwe. There's a strong sense of anticipation in the air.

New Zealand v West Indies

First test, Basin Reserve, starts 11am tomorrow

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

West Indies: (from) Jason Holder (c), Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Jerome Blackwood, Shane Dowrich, Raymond Reifer, Devendra Bishoo, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Miguel Cummins.