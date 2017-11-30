The New Zealand Super Rugby teams are launching their playing strips for the 2018 season today.

Once again all five franchises will be wearing Adidas strips, as part of the sportswear company's multimillion dollar deal with New Zealand Rugby.

The Chiefs have been the first side to reveal their three strips (home, away and training) for next year. Their home jersey is similar to past seasons, predominately black with three yellow stripes on the shoulder.

The team's away strip is white and features a green pounamu motif.

Each jersey costs $149.99 or $109.99 for a youth size.

The meaning of the 2018/19 jerseys “The proverb of Chiefs Mana is no matter where you’re from, we will represent you on our river. From as far north as England to as far south as Invercargill, wherever our players come from, that is our river.” #OurStoryYourColours JERSEYS: http://bit.ly/NEWjerseys Posted by Chiefs Rugby on Thursday, 30 November 2017