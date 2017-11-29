The NFL is seeking an agreement with its players that they will stand for the national anthem, with the league proposing to contribute nearly $US100 million (NZ$145 million) to causes considered important to African-American communities.

The NFL proposed joining with its players in a bid to spur social justice change, although not all players are on board with the proposal.

The league submitted the final draft to players on Tuesday.

The NFL wants players to stand for the anthem in return and put an end to the controversial movement that former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick began last season.

Players are expected to discuss the proposal during a scheduled conference call on Thursday NZT. If they accept the league's proposal, then the owners would vote to complete the deal at the annual league meetings in March, according to ESPN.