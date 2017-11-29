UFC boss Dana White believes Conor McGregor may never enter the octagon again.

McGregor hasn't fought in UFC banner since November last year when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205.

McGregor earned more than US$100m for his boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather this year and White believes the Irishman won't have the motivation to fight again after such a big pay day.

"Conor might never fight again. The guy's got $100 million," White told Yahoo Sports.

"I've got guys that made less than that and were lawyers and went to school their whole life and quit working."

McGregor has a 21-3 record in mixed martial arts having made his UFC debut in 2013.

"Try to get up and get punched in the face every day when you've got $100 million in the bank," White said. "Money changes everything with a lot of people."