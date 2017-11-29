Ben Stokes' shadow over the 2017 Ashes has grown larger following his landing in New Zealand.

Stokes on Wednesday arrived in the country where he will reportedly take up an opportunity to play for Canterbury this weekend as a final hit-out before he joins his England teammates in Perth ahead of the third test, beginning December 18.

The star all-rounder remains a subject of a police investigation following a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub in October.

Aussie Test legend Michael Slater says England cricket's farcical handling of the situation has compounded the England and Wales Cricket Board's dented reputation, which has continued to suffer through ongoing questions surrounding an unstable drinking culture and widespread player misbehaviour during nights out together.

Advertisement

England coach Trevor Bayliss floated the prospect of an Ashes curfew following the Stokes incident when he pondered how best to deal with an increasingly boozy culture among the team.

Bayliss initially decided against an arbitrary bedtime during the five-test series, instead asking his players to enjoy a drink at the right times and do it sensibly.

But Jonny Bairstow's headbutt of Cameron Bancroft, which occurred shortly after the touring party's long-haul flight landed in Perth then emerged during their loss at the Gabba, has prompted a rethink.

England's director of cricket Andrew Strauss has implemented a midnight curfew on his players for the rest of the tour because of Bairstow's misdeed. A furious Bayliss declared on Monday his players would be "extra dumb and stupid" if they didn't improve their behaviour after the storm created by Bairstow.

Slater has now taken aim at England cricket officials for further aggravating the situation by lying about Stokes' trip to New Zealand.

Strauss, a former England captain and opener, said just a few days ago the ECB had no update to make surrounding Stokes' situation, despite the 26-year-old just a day away from flying to New Zealand.

The governing body had earlier declared it was waiting for the police investigation to be finalised before it takes its next step.

But it's understood that hasn't stopped the ECB putting the wheels in motion for the required no-objection certificate (NOC) that would clear Stokes to play domestic cricket in New Zealand.

Slater says the lie suggests England is trying to disguise the uncomfortable evidence the cricket board has put Stokes' playing ability ahead of team discipline and cultural values.

"It annoys the hell out of me when you have got Andrew Strauss who is overseeing all this. He is the cricket manager, whatever title he's got," Slater told Sky Sports Radio's Big Sports Breakfast.

"He's the [Australian cricket high-performance manager] Pat Howard, but he comes from being the captain of England and he was asked just a few days ago for an update on Ben Stokes and he said, 'There's no update'. I hate that stuff.

"Of course he knew that Ben Stokes was going to Canterbury to play. Of course he knew because he was going to give a tick.

"He might as well come and join the England squad now. If you're allowing him to play cricket, you're allowing him to play cricket. They have the power and obviously it tells us the stance they're taking with him."