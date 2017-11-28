Justin Thomas walked away with the richest payoff in golf when he was runner-up at the Tour Championship and captured the FedEx Cup.

With the US$10 million bonus, he made US$10,945,000 that day.

And then he forgot all about it.

Thomas said he was at the Presidents Cup the following week when Kevin Chappell said to him, "You get it yet?"

Thomas didn't know what he was talking about.

"He said, 'Did you get the bonus?' I never even thought about it," Thomas said. "I asked my dad to look and was like, 'Oh, there it is."'

What does a 24-year-old do with such a bonus?

"I maybe got a little nicer bottle of wine at dinner a couple of times," Thomas said.

But he was generous with others.

When he arrived at Albany Golf Club for the World Challenge, Thomas gave caddie Jimmy Johnson a small white box. Inside was a Rolex Pearlmaster watch.

"I just wanted to do something to thank the team," Thomas said.

"He's done a lot, and he continues to do a lot. I wanted to show that with something for him."

Engraved on the watch was a message: "Thanks for a great 2016-17. JT."

A reward for Thomas this week is getting to play alongside tournament host and good friend Tiger Woods.

"I'm probably just as excited to watch it as you are," Thomas said of Woods's return to competitive golf after another long layoff.

"I just get a front-row seat to it on Thursday.

"But I'm also looking forward to trying to kick his (butt), to be perfectly honest."

- AP