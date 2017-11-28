World Rugby say a directive in banning rugby sevens players from writing personal messages on their wrist tape is to align the sport with the Olympics.

Players yesterday laballed the law change as 'ridiculous' but in a statement World Rugby said the rule under was permitted under the IOC's terms of participation where no slogans, symbols or messaging is permitted.

"There has been a significant increase in strapping 'art' or 'messages' on the series in recent seasons, which is impossible to police for inappropriate or political statements by the match officials in the short period of time before entering the field in a sevens environment across multiple matches and in multiple languages," the statement said.

"While World Rugby recognises that the overwhelming majority of messages are appropriate and that this is something that players enjoy doing, there have been a small number of occasions where messages have gone un-checked and caused offence to teams, nations, commercial partners etc.

Advertisement

"This is a common-sense approach that has been accepted by all participating teams."

Rugby sevens made its debut at the Olympic Games in Brazil last year and will return in Tokyo in 2020.

Black Ferns player Niall Williams, the sister of All Black Sonny Bill Williams, yesterday said that players could stand to be fined $1,000 should they continue with the practice.

Niall Williams has blasted World Rugby for a proposed new ban. Photo / Photosport

The tweet was endorsed by All Black Ardie Savea and Niall Williams' Black Ferns teammate Sarah Goss, who added: "Rugby should embrace individuality, that's why so many of us play the game".

It's sad that in today's world we can't even write a personal message on our OWN WRISTS when we play.

My daughter's initials on my wrists means so much to me AND my daughters!

I would like to know what msgs @WorldRugby saw on wrists that made them come to this decision??#TL #RR — Niall Williams (@nizzlewilliams) November 27, 2017

And, in an interview with the Herald, Canadian sevens player Jen Kish called the policy "just ridiculous", adding: "they have taken away my freedom to express myself".

The 29-year-old has written 'ruck cancer' on her wrists since 2014 after USA player Jill Potter was diagnosed with cancer. Kish said she has continued to write it in support of those battling the disease.

Kish told the Herald: "World Rugby had a manager's meeting yesterday. In the meeting, they were told about this new policy ... I do believe every athlete will be forced to sign this agreement."

Dear @WorldRugby



My freedom to express myself on the pitch is worth more than a 1k fine but the last thing I want is to fund u! #YouWin 😔 pic.twitter.com/tviEpuOZQY — Jen kish (@jen_kish) November 27, 2017

Another example of #RiseOfTheBully and the @WorldRugby over governance of the players. Yet they'll stand by and watch players get ripped off financially during major internationals. #Disgrace 🇼🇸🏉 — Ninety Nine Social (@pintsandscrums) November 27, 2017

That’s so unfortunate! Nearly every player we know writes initials or a Bible verse in memorial! Some on @WorldRugby! Show some respect! — StarsRugby7s (@StarsRugby7s) November 27, 2017

Political statements have long been frowned on by World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby but this is the first time the game's governing body has enforced a rule over messages altogether.

Recently All Black prop Kane Hames was given a warning by NZ Rugby after writing a message of support for Native Americans while on a New Zealand Maori tour.

All Black prop Kane Hames was given a warning for his message. Photo / Photosport

Hames wrote "Standing Rock" on his wrist tape before a match against the USA Eagles in Chicago, a message of support for those protesting an oil pipeline through Native American land in North Dakota.

NZ Rugby also has set guidelines around what players can write on their apparel before matches – former All Black Josh Kronfeld was famously stopped from wearing an anti-nuclear sign on his headgear before a test against France in the 90s.

Many All Blacks write personal messages on their wrists, including loose forward Jerome Kaino, who always writes: "Mum" and "Dad", plus a cross and "Phil 4:13", a reference to a passage in the Bible which reads: "I can do all things through Him who strengthens me."

Former All Black Aaron Cruden used to write a message on a wrist which highlighted his battle with testicular cancer as a 19-year-old.