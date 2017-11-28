Memo to World Rugby – consider carefully whether you truly want to ban players from writing personal messages on their wrists because this policy would be a very unpopular one with players from all levels all over the world.

This, surely, shouldn't need to be spelled out, but in case it does, here goes: Your policies of rewarding Tier One nations at the expense of the rest are already extremely unpopular among those not at the top table, especially the Pacific nations, and, without wanting to seem too dramatic, there could be a revolution coming.

This could be the spark that ignites it. The images beamed around the world of the swanky awards evening in Monaco jarred horribly with the reality of the Manu Samoa team who earlier in the day left London following their test against England at Twickenham for which the bankrupt Samoan union received a token £75,000 despite selling out the stadium.

At best this latest policy is tone deaf and at worst it's downright disrespectful. Most players don't want to get political on their wrists, most just give a message of support to loved ones or themselves for that matter (many are simply words of motivation).

The players whom have already protested against this idea have rightly called it "ridiculous" and have asked what's next. No visible tattoos?

Should you proceed with the ban there will be a backlash, that much is certain, and from players who will highlight the hypocrisy involved. You have supported campaigns highlighting the struggles of the LGBT community (players have worn Rainbow laces), and others.

Can you in all honesty get on board with these sorts of campaigns again with a clear conscience while denying players their own outlet for personal expression?